L&T bags up to Rs 5,000 crore order from Rail Vikas Nigam in Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
L&T construction arm is lowest bidder for Uttarakhand railway project
Larsen & Toubro wins 'significant' contract in Chhattisgarh
Larsen & Toubro emerges as lowest bidder for second bullet train contract
Larsen & Toubro shares advance 6%, hit over seven-month high
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged an up to Rs 5,000 crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) in Uttarakhand.
The construction arm of L&T has secured a large order for its heavy civil infrastructure business from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for package 4 of the new broad-gauge line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand, India, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but as per its project classification, "large" orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.
The scope of the project includes construction of tunnels, formation, construction shaft, and other ancillary works between Rishikesh and Karanprayag, the company added.
L&T said the entire project is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 60 months.
"Establishing a rail link between Rishikesh and Karanprayag will not only facilitate easy access to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites, but also enable development of backward areas, connect new trade centres, and serve the resident population.
The railway line traverses rugged Himalayan terrains, with the alignment oriented across and sometimes sub parallel to major thrust zones in the Himalayas with complex geological conditions," S V Desai, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) L&T said.
Shares of the company were trading 1.62 per cent lower at Rs 1,332.60 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU