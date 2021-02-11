L&T Construction secures contract for Mauritius Metro corridor

The transportation infrastructure business of has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore to extend the mainline corridor of the Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express Limited (MEL),

The project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail-based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

This extension will connect the densely populated areas of Ebene Cybercity and the University of and give added impetus to the development of the island nation, it added.

"The extension will involve the construction of three new stations, viaducts and bridges, track works, DC electric traction systems, Ticketing and passenger information systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signaling systems," it said.

L&T is already executing the 26 km Mainline LRT network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis.

