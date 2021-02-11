L&T Construction secures contract for Mauritius Metro corridor

-
ALSO READ
L&T Heavy Engineering flags off world's heaviest LC-max reactors
Larsen & Toubro lowest bidder for Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway project
L&T Q3 profit rises 5% YoY to Rs 2,467 cr on record quarterly order inflow
Larsen & Toubro shares advance 6%, hit over seven-month high
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
-
The transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore to extend the mainline corridor of the Mauritius Metro by 3.4 km from Metro Express Limited (MEL), Mauritius.
The project involves the construction of a fully integrated light rail-based Urban Transit System from Rose Hill Interchange towards Ebene reaching Reduit near the University of Mauritius, L&T said in a regulatory filing.
This extension will connect the densely populated areas of Ebene Cybercity and the University of Mauritius and give added impetus to the development of the island nation, it added.
"The extension will involve the construction of three new stations, viaducts and bridges, track works, DC electric traction systems, Ticketing and passenger information systems and integration with road traffic through advanced signaling systems," it said.
L&T is already executing the 26 km Mainline LRT network connecting Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis.
--IANS
rrb/sn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU