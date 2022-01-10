L&T to design, construct a part of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

-
ALSO READ
Rail Min Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
'Rail Roko' stir peaceful, farmers arrested at several places, claims SKM
Madras HC quashes order increasing speed limit to 120 kmph on highways
Jio tops 4G chart with 20.9 Mbps download speed in September: Trai
Delhi govt fixes fees for issuing speed limit device certificates at Rs 500
-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged a significant order from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).
The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of civil and building works for a double-line high speed railway of a length of 8.198 km, L&T said in a statement.
"The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from the esteemed National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), to design and construct Package No. MAHSR-C-5 of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project, the first high speed rail corridor being implemented in the country," the statement said.
The scope of the work also includes the major station of Vadodara, confirmation car base, viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, architectural and other associated works.
The project alignment passes through Vadodara, Gujarat and the project is scheduled to be completed within 49 months.
L&T is already executing two other packages of the high-speed corridor and takes pride in being associated with this prestigious project.
Over the years, L&T has significantly enhanced its capability to build faster, and reliable mass transit systems and this project is in line with its strategic goals.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU