Lenovo to invest Rs 25 lakh in training 100 woman students in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus review: Regular laptop with useful e-ink cover screen
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch OLED screen, Snapdragon 730G SoC launched
Tech giant Lenovo to set up 100 exclusive stores in India in FY22
CES 2021: Lenovo launches three new ThinkPad X1 laptops
Global PC market grows 35% to 143.7 mn units in Q4, Lenovo leads: Report
-
PC maker Lenovo on Tuesday announced partnership with non-profit organisation TechnoServe where it will invest Rs 25 lakh to train 100 woman students to build a career in the information technology sector.
As part of the Lenovo initiative in partnership with TechnoServe, 150 students will be trained in technical job roles like manufacturing and electronics in Puducherry.
Lenovo will provide two months of on-the-job paid training to a select number of students enrolled in the programme at Lenovo's Puducherry manufacturing plant, the company said in a statement.
"We are happy to be associated with non-profits like TechnoServe where we focus on skill training programmes in the IT/ITeS sector for women from marginalised communities. We believe that technology companies have the capability and the responsibility to stress diversity and inclusion," Lenovo India CEO and MD Rahul Agarwal said in the statement.
He added that Lenovo has empowered 47 per cent women from the disadvantaged communities across India through its philanthropic initiatives.
The selected students under the programme will have to undergo 120 hours of training over a 2.5-month period, which includes online training, one-on-one career counselling, assignment completion, workshops with industry experts, and employee volunteering engagements.
According to Lenovo, 75 per cent of the students enrolling in campus-to-corporate (C2C) careers programme get a confirmed placement after their training and certification.
"Technology can and should be a positive catalyst for change and evolution. Lenovo is channelling this capability to build a smarter future, where everyone thrives, together," Agarwal said.
Earlier, Lenovo India invested around Rs 7 crore in the Lenovo and Motorola Skills Academy programme.
"We have trained over 13,000 students through our C2C programme so far, 70 per cent of whom are women.
"Apart from training students in 21st century life-skills for the workplace, we also help them to upgrade their technical skills, leading to a 75 per cent placement rate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and NCR," Technoserve Managing Director Punit Gupta said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU