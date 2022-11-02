JUST IN
Macrotech posts Rs 933-cr loss in Q2 on provisions made for UK biz
UPL Ltd Q2 net profit rises 25.19%; founder Rajju Shroff steps down as CMD
Online cosmetics retailer Nykaa's Q2 net more than doubles to Rs 5.2 cr
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance posts 7% dip in Q2 net profit
PNB Q2 net profit slips 63% to Rs 411.3 crore as NPA provisions rise
Flipkart India FY22 revenue at Rs 51,176 cr, loss widens 39% to Rs 3,404 cr
TVS Motor sales up by 2% in October, sells over 300,000 units
LIC Hsg Finance's Q2 net up 23% to Rs 305 cr on dip in provisions
Flipkart FY22 net loss widens to Rs 3,413 cr despite increase in revenues
Max Healthcare net profit rises three-fold to Rs 457 crore in Sept quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
JSW group to invest Rs 1 trn in Karnataka in five years, say Sajjan Jindal
Business Standard

Mahindra Holidays Q2 profit down 31% on higher expenses, fall in revenue

Total expenses rose to 5.75 billion rupees from Rs 5.15 billion

Topics
Mahindra Holidays | Q2 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
The company had said in July that its European business saw unprecedented cost pressures due to high inflation

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd reported a 30.7% drop in profit for the second-quarter on Wednesday, hit by higher expenses and a fall in revenue at its European operations.

Consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 408.6 million Indian rupees ($4.94 million) from 589.7 million rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total expenses rose to 5.75 billion rupees from 5.15 billion rupees.

Companies globally ranging from white goods makers to hotel operators have taken a hit to their profits from higher labor and input costs in recent quarters.

Mahindra Holidays' total revenue from operations rose 9.5% to 5.98 billion rupees. Revenue from its Finnish business declined to 3.11 billion rupees from 3.21 billion rupees.

The company had said in July that its European business saw unprecedented cost pressures due to high inflation. ($1 = 82.7700 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mahindra Holidays

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.