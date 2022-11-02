Mahindra Holidays Q2 profit down 31% on higher expenses, fall in revenue

-
ALSO READ
Here's a full list of bank and school holidays in Sept 2022; Check details
Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue
President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, others extend Eid-ul-Fitr wishes
UP Police strengthens security, ramps up deployment ahead of Bakrid
Eid al-adha: Lucknow celebrates with message of love, prayer for rains
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd reported a 30.7% drop in profit for the second-quarter on Wednesday, hit by higher expenses and a fall in revenue at its European operations.
Consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 408.6 million Indian rupees ($4.94 million) from 589.7 million rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.
Total expenses rose to 5.75 billion rupees from 5.15 billion rupees.
Companies globally ranging from white goods makers to hotel operators have taken a hit to their profits from higher labor and input costs in recent quarters.
Mahindra Holidays' total revenue from operations rose 9.5% to 5.98 billion rupees. Revenue from its Finnish business declined to 3.11 billion rupees from 3.21 billion rupees.
The company had said in July that its European business saw unprecedented cost pressures due to high inflation. ($1 = 82.7700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU