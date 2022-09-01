NDTV invites VCPL to join application to Income Tax Dept over shares

BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd said late on Wednesday that it had invited Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to join its application to Income Tax authorities regarding provisional attachment of the television channel's shares in 2017.

said in a statement its shares held by parent RRPRH were provisionally attached by the Income Tax authorities in 2017.

and Adani Group have locked horns in public after the group, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, unveiled plans last week to control a majority stake in the network.

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)