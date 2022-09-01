NDTV invites VCPL to join application to Income Tax Dept over shares

-
ALSO READ
Sebi approval needed for Adani to secure promoter group's stake: NDTV
After Adani Group's acquisition, here's a look at the brief history of NDTV
Target, acquirer, board of directors: Understanding a hostile takeover
Sebi approval not needed for buying NDTV shares: Adani Enterprises
Retail investors to gain from Adani's takeover bid for NDTV: Analysts
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - New Delhi Television Ltd said late on Wednesday that it had invited Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to join its application to Income Tax authorities regarding provisional attachment of the television channel's shares in 2017.
NDTV said in a statement its shares held by parent RRPRH were provisionally attached by the Income Tax authorities in 2017.
NDTV and Adani Group have locked horns in public after the group, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, unveiled plans last week to control a majority stake in the news network.
(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 09:02 IST