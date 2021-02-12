NHPC reports 50% rise in net profit to Rs 961 crore for Dec quarter

-
State-owned hydropower giant NHPC reported a 50 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs961.64 crore for the December quarter.
Its consolidated net profit was Rs 639.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, a BSE filing said.
The total income rose to Rs2,610.69 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,279.45 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company's board also declared and approved the payment of interim dividend at the rate of 12.50 per cent (Rs 1.25 per equity share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for 2020-21.
It has fixed Tuesday -- February 23, 2021 -- as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.
