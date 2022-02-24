Ola Electric plans 50 Gwh India battery plant in EV push: Report

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric begins rollout of charging points for its EVs across India
Ola to invest up to Rs 786 crore in Ola Financial Services
Ola Electric ties up with banks, fin institutions for loans to customers
Ola Electric sells scooters worth Rs 600 cr in 24 hrs, 4 units every second
Company of the year - Ola
-
Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric plans to build a battery cell manufacturing plant in India with a capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh), a source told Reuters, as part of its broader electrification push.
Ola will need 40Gwh of battery capacity to meet its annual target to produce 10 million electric scooters and the remainder will be for electric cars, which it plans to manufacture in the future, said the person who has knowledge of the plans.
The initial plan is to set up 1Gwh of battery capacity by 2023 and expand it to 20GWh over the next 3-4 years, said another source aware of the plans, adding that this alone will need an investment of up to $1 billion.
Ola, which currently imports battery cells from South Korea, also plans to invest in companies with advanced cell and battery technology, and will set up a battery research and development facility in India, the sources said.
Battery cell manufacturing is dominated by a handful of Asian companies including CATL, LG Energy Solutions and Panasonic that supply to major global automakers like Tesla Inc and Volkswagen.
Recalls of EV batteries from some of the biggest producers have shown how demanding it is to produce them on a large scale, coupled with setting up an extremely complex supply chain with both corporate and geopolitical risks.
"Battery and cell research and manufacturing is an important area of focus for us and our plans are in the advanced stages. We will not comment on the specifics," Varun Dubey, chief marketing officer at Ola Electric, said in an emailed response to Reuters questions.
India wants companies to build clean fuel vehicles and batteries locally to cut the country's oil import bill and reduce pollution. The government plans to give incentives of up to $6 billion for this, and Ola is among those that have bid for them.
However, Ola's ambitious electrification plan has got off to a shaky start with production and delivery delays, senior level exits and criticism of its product by some Twitter users.
The battery plans come even as the company is yet to ramp up scoooter production to a sizeable level. Ola currently produces about 1,000 scooters a day, its CEO said on Twitter, and has a target of two million in the first phase.
Ola did not give a timeline on when it would scale up to two million or 10 million scooters.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU