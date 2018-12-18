Ola to invest $100 million in Indian scooter sharing startup Vogo: Aggarwal

Indian ride-hailing firm will invest $100 million in Vogo, a domestic sharing start-up, and add the company's fleet of two-wheelers to the app to broaden the range of vehicles it offers, the said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Vogo, which provides services in the southern Indian cities of Bengaluru and Hyderabad, will use the money to expand its fleet by 100,000 scooters. It did not disclose how many scooters it currently has but said that more than 100,000 users have commuted for over 20 million kilometres using its two-wheelers.

"Our investment in will help build a smart multi-modal network for first-last mile connectivity in the country," co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said in the statement.