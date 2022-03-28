Ola, Uber among six companies to apply for aggregator licenses in MMR

Three Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have received ten applications from six companies, including and Uber, for the aggregator license as per the provisions of the new cab aggregator policy, RTO officials said on Monday.

However, most of the applicants lacked requisite facilities including a driver training facility, simulator, and specific vehicle tracking and monitoring system with a panic button for public service, they said.

The six applicants are ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), Mumbai Partners Seva Kendra, Meru Mobility Tech Pvt Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Mediamiles Pvt Ltd (All Miles), and Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd.

Observing that app-based taxi firms and operating in Maharashtra without valid licenses was an instance of "complete lawlessness", the Bombay High Court had earlier this month directed all the aggregators to apply for a valid license by March 16, if they wish to continue operations.

Notably, for the first time since the launch of its cab services in Maharashtra in 2014, and have applied for the aggregator license.

Even though the state government had brought new rules to regulate app-based cab services, the had never applied for the aggregator license.

RTO officials told PTI that a maximum of five applications were received at the Andheri RTO in Mumbai, followed by three at the Thane RTO and two at Tardeo RTO, also in Mumbai.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a metropolitan area consisting of Mumbai and its satellite cities.

Of the six companies, Uber has applied for the aggregator license only at the Tardeo RTO with jurisdiction on the entire island city, while Ola has applied at all the three RTOs.

Meru and Mahindra have applied for the license only at the Andheri RTO, and All Miles at Thane RTO. Roppen, however, applied at the RTO offices both in Thane and Andheri, where it submitted separate applications for two-wheeler and three-wheeler aggregators, officials said.

Acting on the HC's directive, the Maharashtra government has already issued a notification and declared RTO authorities as competent authorities for issuing the aggregator license.

The state transport commissioner cannot be reached for comments.

According to RTO officials, when motor vehicle inspectors inspected these after receiving applications, most of them lacked any system that is required for a driver training facility, simulator and a set for conducting induction training.

Also lacking are control rooms with AIS-140 certified Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System with a panic button for a public service vehicle, and a list of drivers with proper documents, payment of security deposits, they said.

The applications of the and inspection reports were forwarded to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) for approval last week, officials said.

But as all the six companies' applications were deficient in one aspect or the other, the MMRTA headed by the transport secretary of Maharashtra has directed the RTOs to bring back these proposals once the companies fulfil all the necessary provisions as per the rule, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)