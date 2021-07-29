Parle Products tops most-chosen FMCG brand list in India: Report

Homegrown food company Products has emerged as the most-chosen brand among the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in the country, according to the 'Brand Footprint' report by marketing research firm Kantar.

Products leads this year's rankings, as the most-chosen brands, based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs), Kantar India said in a statement on Thursday.

CRPs consider the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year.

It is followed by Amul, Britannia, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products.

"With a CRP score of 5,715 (million), holds the top spot for a record 9th year in a row," it said.

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the frequency of purchase as average trips made to purchase groceries reduced but more purchases per trip were recorded in 2020.

"Purchase frequency reduced by one per cent but spend per trip grew by five per cent. This resulted in a lower number of (50 per cent) growing in terms of CRP as compared to 2019 (72 per cent)," it added.

In a year dominated by health and hygiene, Dettol unsurprisingly grew a whopping 48 per cent in CRP's and entered the top-25 brand list.

"Dettol was followed by Lifebuoy with a growth of 25 per cent CRPs, Vim at 21 per cent CRPs (1454 Mn), Dabur at 14 per cent CRPs (1458 Mn) and Britannia at 11 per cent CRPs (4694 Mn)," it added.

Overall CRPs have increased from 86 billion (Bn) to 89 Bn. However, the rate of growth has come down to 4 per cent from 18 per cent in 2019.

K Ramakrishnan, managing director-South Asia (worldpanel division) at Kantar, said: "The biggest gainers in brand footprint 2020 were expectedly the hygiene That said, the traditional leaders also held their positions by ensuring penetration growths even during the pandemic.

