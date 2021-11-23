Pokemon GO developer Niantic raises $300 mn from Coatue at $9 bn valuation

-
ALSO READ
Understanding augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality
Sony posts record Q1 profit on pandemic demand for devices and content
'Toyconomy': PM Narendra Modi asks people to be vocal for local toys
US seizes made-in-China toys, popular in India, for dangerous chemicals
Apple, Epic Games likely to challenge California court's order on app store
-
Pokemon GO game developer Niantic has raised $300 million from global investment manager Coatue at a valuation of $9 billion.
Niantic said it will use the funds to invest in current games and new apps, expand the Lightship developer platform, and build out its vision for the Real-World Metaverse.
"We're building a future where the real world is overlaid with digital creations, entertainment and information, making it more magical, fun and informative," said John Hanke, Niantic's Founder and CEO.
Earlier this month, Niantic launched the Lightship platform, enabling developers across the world to realise their visions for augmented reality and the Real-World Metaverse.
The Lightship Platform is the foundation for Niantic's own products, built on years of experience developing and running titles such as Ingress Prime and Pokemon GO.
"Niantic is building a platform for AR based on a 3D map of the world that we believe will play a critical role in the next transition in computing," said Matt Mazzeo, a General Partner at Coatue.
Tens of millions of people play Niantic's games each month, including Pokemon GO and Ingress.
"Over the years, our players have walked more than 17.5 billion kms (10.9 billion miles)," said the company.
Last month, Niantic and Nintendo launched Pikmin Bloom, a smartphone app designed to bring a little joy to everyday journeys on foot.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU