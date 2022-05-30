Radico Khaitan net declines 32% to Rs 50 cr in Q4; sales up by 9.4%

-
ALSO READ
Radico Khaitan Q3 net profit down 5.8% at Rs 79.13 crore; sales up 8.8%
Radico Khaitan surges 18% in 4 days, hits record high; zooms 170% in 2021
New radio station helps Ukrainian refugees fleeing war adapt in Prague
After 3 months of Ukraine war, life in Russia has profoundly changed
China wants to ensure Uyghur genocide is never discussed: Ex-UN employee
-
Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Monday reported a 31.79 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 50.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on account of continued commodity inflation.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 73.53 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.
However, its revenue from operations was up 9.43 per cent to Rs 3,224.45 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,946.43 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
"Gross Margin during the quarter was 42.7%. Continued commodity inflation had a strong bearing on our gross margins, particularly in the non-IMFL business. Given a favourable product mix change, the impact of cost-push on the gross margin of the IMFL business was mitigated to a large extent," the company said in its earning statement.
Radico Khaitan's total expenses were at Rs 3,163.50 crore, up 10.46 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 2,863.89 crore.
"The increase in other expenses is due to higher power & fuel cost and other production-related overheads. The base quarter was also impacted by the second wave COVID-19," it said.
Its sales volume of total Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) was up 16.3 per cent during the quarter to 7.29 million cases.
Commenting on the results, Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said:? ?Radico Khaitan has delivered a double-digit IMFL volume growth during the year driven by the strong performance of Prestige & Above category. This demonstrates the strength of our brands, consumer resonance and resilient business model. During the year, we have outperformed the industry in 7 out of our top 11 markets."
The company has continued to strengthen its core brands through focused marketing investments and also launched select new brands in the premium category, he added.
For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Radico Khaitan's net profit was down 5.02 per cent at Rs 263.22 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 277.15 crore in the previous fiscal.
Its revenue from operations was at Rs 12,470.50 crore in 2021-22. This is 18.72 per cent higher than Rs 10,504.04 crore in the year-ago period.
Over the outlook, Khaitan said: "In the near term, the input cost scenario is expected to remain volatile. However, we are confident of the medium to long term prospects of the Indian alcobev industry and remain focused on delivering long term sustainable value to all our stakeholders."
Shares of Radio Khaitan Ltd settled at Rs 815.55 on BSE, down 0.01 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU