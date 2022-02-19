RBI-appointed administrator invites bids for resolution of Reliance Capital

-
ALSO READ
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
Insolvency: Videocon lenders invite fresh expressions of interest by Feb 2
Reliance Capital to "fully co-operate" with RBI; stock at 5% lower circuit
-
As part of the resolution process, the RBI-appointed administrator on Friday invited expressions of interest (EoIs) for sale of debt-ridden Reliance Capital promoted by Anil Ambani Group.
The RBI had on November 29 last year superseded the board of Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.
It subsequently filed an application for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Last date for receipt of EoI is March 11 and the last date for submission of resolution plans is April 20, 2022, Reliance Capital said in regulatory filing.
The RBI had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the CIRP of the corporate debtor, it said, adding after due consultations with and approval of the Committee of Creditors (CoC), bids are invited for submission of resolution plans.
This is the third large NBFC against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) recently.
The other two were Srei Group NBFCs and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).
In September, Reliance Capital in its annual general meeting (AGM) had informed shareholders that the company's consolidated debt was Rs 40,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU