SBI Card Q3 net profit surges 84% to Rs 386 cr on higher card spends

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2021 on sbi.co.in: Direct link for SBI Mains admit card
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces over Rs 30,000 cr guarantee for bad bank
What are the different types of loans?
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
-
SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday reported 84 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 386 crore for December quarter 2021-22 on the back of healthy card spends, fall in bad loans and higher income from other sources.
The pure-play credit card issuer promoted by the country's largest lender SBI had posted a net profit of Rs 210 crore in the year- ago same quarter.
Total revenues of the company rose 24 per cent to Rs 3,140 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,540 crore in the same period of 2020-21, SBI Card said in a release.
The increase in income was primarily due to higher income from fees and services during the quarter, SBI Card said.
On the other key metrics, the company witnessed 10 per cent growth in new accounts volume at 10,08,000 as against 9,18,000 in the year-ago quarter. Card-in-force grew 15 per cent to 1.32 crore and total spends surged 47 per cent to Rs 55,397 crore.
Receivables rose 13 per cent to Rs 29,129 crore from Rs 25,749 crore in the year-ago period.
Company's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.40 per cent of gross credit as against 4.51 per cent as of third quarter of 2020-21.
Net NPAs fell to 0.83 per cent from 1.60 per cent.
However, there was an increase of 6 per cent to its finance cost during the quarter at Rs 277 crore, while total operating cost was higher by 28 per cent to Rs 1,719 crore.
Total gross advances of the company (credit card receivables) at end of December 2021 stood at Rs 29,129 crore as against Rs 25,114 crore as of March 31, 2021, SBI Card said.
SBI Card stock closed at Rs 814.10 on BSE, down 4.28 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU