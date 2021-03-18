Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate to invest Rs 300 cr to build flats in B'luru

-
ALSO READ
Shapoorji Pallonji's Joyville sells 800 housing units in Pune for Rs 400 cr
Shapoorji Pallonji Group cites ex-facie breach in Cyrus Mistry ouster
Shapoorji Pallonji Group agrees to exit Tata Sons, calls for separation
Tata vs Shapoorji Pallonji case adjourned; hearing expected after Diwali
Shapoorji Pallonji Group yet to send formal request for separation: Tatas
-
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will invest Rs 300 crore to construct around 440 luxury apartments in Bengaluru.
The company has launched a new phase of its 46-acre luxury residential project Parkwest in Binnypet, Central Bengaluru.
The new phase will have around 440 luxury apartments, ranging from 462.10 sq ft to 1,185.07 sq ft. The residences are available between the price rangeof Rs 72 lakh to Rs 2.06 crore.
"The estimated cost of constructing this new phase will be around Rs 300 crore," Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate said in a statement.
In three phases, the company had launched over 1,900 apartments, which are almost sold out. It has also delivered more than 700 apartments in Phase 1 as per the timeline.
Commenting on the launch,Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "We have witnessed a steady demand for spacious luxury homes in the last few months which indicates a shift in the post-pandemic consumer behaviour in Bengaluru market".
Leveraging this shift and latent demand,he said the company has launched a new phase.
"Given the current scenario, customers look forward to assurance from trusted brands to reimpose their faith in buying a home and we are confident that Parkwest will not only deliver but exceed customers' expectations of luxury living," Gopalkrishnan said.
In February, the company sold over 600 units in its newly launched housing project VANAHA in Pune due to accelerated demand.
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has a development pipeline of over 80 million sq ft and is looking to double its top line in the next 2 to 3 years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU