Some ultra long-haul flights facing delays, working to resolve matter: AI
Some ultra long-haul flights facing delays, working to resolve matter: AI

Air India says some of its ultra long-haul flights are facing delays due to issues related to airport entry passes and it is working closely with authorities to resolve the matter

Air India | Aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg

Full service carrier Air India on Friday said some of its ultra long-haul flights are facing delays due to issues related to airport entry passes and it is "working closely" with the authorities to resolve the matter.

Airport Entry Passes (AEPs), issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), allow airport access to airline crew (pilots and cabin crew), engineers, ground staff, security personnel and other individuals.

"Air India regrets that some of our North America flights have been delayed due to operational issues arising from the slower-than-expected issuance of Airport Entry Passes to cabin crew," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not share specific details.

"Air India is working closely with relevant authorities to expedite the issuance of remaining passes," the spokesperson added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 18:34 IST

