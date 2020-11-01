Sowkea Agro eyes to clock Rs 200 cr revenues; to strengthen retail sector

-
Agri-based start-up Sowkea Agro and
Retail Concepts has planned to introduce retail sales of fresh coconut milk, cold-pressed juices, palm-nectar, as part of its vision of reaching a turnover of Rs 200 crore, a company official said.
The company, currently retailing tender coconuts and dairy products, also has plans to strengthen retail presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, its founder R B Sivakumar said.
"Sowkea Agro and Retail Concepts is backed by Vignesh Polymers, an established component supplier company for original equipment manufacturers. The capital infused towards the process of establishing Sowkea amounts to Rs 6-7 crore in research and development and infrastructure", he told PTI.
The company has eight standalone retail outlets across the city which sell tender coconut products, cow's milk, grated coconut and range of coconut oils, he said.
"The products in the pipeline include fresh coconut milk, dehydrated vegetables for cooking purposes, palm nectar juice, peanut butter spread...," he said.
On the company's financials he said, "a few years down the lane, Sowkea aims to achieve a target turnover of Rs 200 crore by introducing various natural product options..".
Under its expansion plans, Sowkea was eyeing to partner with various e-commerce platforms, food delivery applications and retail chains, he said.
Recently the company introduced Tender Springz, tender coconuts sourced from Pollachi in Coimbatore district with a shelf life of 20 days.
"By offering the product in its natural packaging, it can be stored at room temperature for two days and thereafter in a refrigerated environment for upto 20 days", he said.
