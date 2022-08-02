SpiceJet clears all dues with AAI, to revert to advance payment mechanism

-
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the Airports Authority of India, which owns and operates airports in the country.
The airline will revert to advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, it added, days after the aviation regulator ordered the low-cost airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.
