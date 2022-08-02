SpiceJet clears all dues with AAI, to revert to advance payment mechanism

JUST IN

Business Standard

Topics
SpiceJet | Airports Authority of India AAI | DGCA

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 
spicejet

Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the Airports Authority of India, which owns and operates airports in the country.

The airline will revert to advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, it added, days after the aviation regulator ordered the low-cost airline to slash its approved fleet to 50% this summer for eight weeks citing safety snags.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on SpiceJet

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 09:13 IST

