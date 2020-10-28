Tata Group to set-up electronic components manufacturing unit in Chennai

-
-
Tata Group is in the process of setting up an electronic components unit in Chennai which will be operated by its subsidiary Tata Electronics, according to sources.
A government official told PTI that a Tata Group firm has applied for incentive at Meity but could not confirm other details.
"Tata Electronics will set up a precision electronics plant in Chennai. Itwill cater to requirements of all electronic companies and not specifically to a particular company. The investment details will be finalised once all the approvals are in place," a person privy to the development said.
An email query sent to Tata Group in this regard did not elicit any response.
