Tata Motors bags order for 200 e-buses; to be deployed in Jammu, Srinagar

on Tuesday said it has received an order for 200 which will be deployed in and .

The Mumbai-based auto major has won the tender of 200 floated by Smart City Ltd, it said in a statement.

The automaker will supply 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses, it added.

As part of the contract, will operate and maintain the buses for a period of 12 years.

"Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in & Kashmir," Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions CEO and MD Asim Mukhopadhyay said.

Since 2019, Tata Motors' 40 have been plying in Jammu and Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India.

