Tata Motors bags order for 200 e-buses; to be deployed in Jammu, Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
CCTV cams, panic buttons: Features of newly inducted cluster buses in Delhi
Rains, landslides force closure of Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic due to landslides, bad weather
Civilians injured as terrorists hurl low-intensity grenades in Srinagar
Ashok Leyland bags order for supplying 1,400 school buses in UAE
-
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has received an order for 200 electric buses which will be deployed in Jammu and Srinagar.
The Mumbai-based auto major has won the tender of 200 electric buses floated by Jammu Smart City Ltd, it said in a statement.
The automaker will supply 150 units of 9-metre and 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses, it added.
As part of the contract, Tata Motors will operate and maintain the buses for a period of 12 years.
"Sustainable public transport is the need of the hour, and we are delighted that Tata Motors has got the opportunity to serve the commuters in Jammu & Kashmir," Tata Motors Smart City Mobility Solutions CEO and MD Asim Mukhopadhyay said.
Since 2019, Tata Motors' 40 electric buses have been plying in Jammu and Kashmir along with a cumulative supply of 715 electric buses across multiple cities in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 18:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU