Tata Motors domestic wholesales increase 26% in September

Tata Motors on Friday said its total domestic wholesales increased 28 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 55,988 units in September.
The company had dispatched a total of 44,410 units to its dealers in September 2020.
The auto major said its total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 25,730 units last month, compared with 21,199 units in the same month last year.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 30,258 units, up 30 per cent from 23,211 units in September 2020, it added.
In the July-September 2021 quarter, the automaker sold a total of 1,71,270 units in the domestic market, up 55 per cent from 1,10,345 units in the second quarter of 2020-21.
"After the second COVID-19 wave, markets are witnessing gradual demand recovery across most segments led by M&HCVs (medium and heavy commercial vehicles) with improving fleet utilisation levels, higher number of road construction projects awarded and improving cement consumption," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said in a statement.
Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally, he added.
"The impact of supply shortage due to restrictions in East Asia continued in September, leading to moderation of production and offtake volumes. The situation is fluid and we continue to work to mitigate the impact on our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach," Wagh said.
Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said that the demand for cars and SUVs is expected to remain strong in the forthcoming festive season.
However, the supply situation for electronic components may continue to witness challenging times, he added.
