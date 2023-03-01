Tata Motors vehicle sales accelerate by 3% at 79,705 units in February

-
-
Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 3 per cent year-on-year growth in total wholesales at 79,705 units in February.
In the year-ago period, the company's total vehicle sales stood at 77,733 units.
Domestic vehicle sales were up 6 per cent at 78,006 units last month over 73,875 units in February 2022, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The company said its passenger vehicles domestic sales, including electric vehicles, during the month under review stood at 43,140 units as against 40,181 units in the corresponding period last year.
The total commercial vehicles domestic sales, however, declined 3 per cent to 36,565 units last month from 37,552 units a year ago, it added.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 17:14 IST
