Tata Power Solar commissions 160 MW solar project in Rajasthan

has commissioned a 160 MW AC at Jetstar in Rajasthan.

Around 6,75,000 monocrystalline PV modules were used in this installation and it will produce 387 million units of energy per year, according to a statement.

"Tata Power Solar, one of India's largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, commissions a 160MW AC at Jetstar, Rajasthan," the statement said on Tuesday.

The Jetstar project was completed within a period of 15 months. It is one of the largest solar projects in Rajasthan.

The project order''s scope includes engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, operation maintenance and commissioning, as per the statement.

