Tata Steel to acquire SFML's ferro alloy assets in Odisha for Rs 155 crore

Steel major on Wednesday said it will acquire producing assets of Odisha-based Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries for Rs 155 crore in an all-cash deal.

In this regard, an Asset Transfer Agreement has been signed between the two on Wednesday, a regulatory filing said.

Tata Steel, in the filing said that it "has...executed an Asset Transfer Agreement with Stork Ferro and Mineral Industries Private Limited (SFML) for acquisition of itemized assets to produce . The asset purchase transaction will be carried out for cash consideration of Rs 155 crore plus applicable tax. The transaction does not involve any share acquisition."



The acquisition will be completed within two months from the date of execution of the asset transfer agreement, the company said.

SFML has two 16.5 MVA furnaces with annual production capacity of 53 kilo tonne per annum (KTPA) located at Balasore, Odisha. The acquisition will provide an inorganic growth opportunity for Limited to augment its processing capacities.

