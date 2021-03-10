Tata Tech dragged to Maharashtra Labour Dept for sacking 800 employees

Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has allegedly terminated 800 employees, citing non-availability of projects as a reason for their termination. The Nascent Information Technology Senate (NITES), a non-profit organisation that works for the rights of employees in the IT/ITeS sector, today filed a complaint against these termination with the Labour Department.

The complaint said: "We have received complaints from employees of Tata Technologies, Hinjewadi, Pune regarding illegal termination of employment to maintain profitability of business under COVID-19 Pandemic."

spokesperson in a statement said: “We categorically deny claims being circulated in the social media about 800 employees being terminated by This statement is false and sensational in nature and seeks to add colour to a business process undertaken over six months ago."



In July 2020, the company had put around 400 employees on bench as it saw business slowing down due to the pandemic. These employees on bench were not provided with any salary but where eligible for medical insurance, complained employees to whom Business Standard has spoken. And on March 1, 2021 these employees received termination notices.

"Since June last year we have not been paid any salary. And now suddenly we have been told that March 31 is our last day of work and as per contract we will only get one months salary. What about the salary that they did not pay us when we were on bench?" said an employee who have been asked to leave.

Harpreet Saluja, President NITES said that they received complaints from employees of and hence they took the matter to the Labour department. "We are yet to solve the earlier issue of keeping employees on furlough (bench) and now they have sent termination notice. This is not fair," said Saluja.

According to the mail sent to employees, Tata Technologies said that since the company has not been able to get any billable assignments for the employees they are being asked to leave. "This is in furtherance to our email dated 5 Feb 21, regarding the extension of the option conveyed to you in respect of proceeding on paid and unpaid leaves till March 31, 2021. Please note that the company has made efforts to find billable assignments for yuo during the period of your paid and upaid leaves with the company. However, you may note that unfortunately the company has been unable to find billable assignments for you which commensurates with your work experience, job expertise and qualification," said the email sent to employees, which Business Standard has seen.

Tata Technologies spokesperson further explained, "In July 2020, in response to the business challenges arising out of the pandemic situation we had undertaken measures to make Tata Technologies a nimble, responsive and flexible organization. Based on our discussions with a section of our employees, who were already on the bench, they had opted to proceed on paid leave followed by unpaid leave for a period of time. However, they continued to be on the rolls of the Company and were also covered under the Company’s health insurance policy along with their immediate family members during this phase. We were successful in redeploying nearly 18% of this talent pool in projects that came through the year since then. However, following the passage of significant time, we are culminating our relationship with the remaining set of these employees while adhering to all statutory norms.”