Tata Technologies plans to hire 3,000 innovators in next 12 months

Global engineering and product development digital services firm on Monday said it will hire over 3,000 innovators over the next 12 months under its expanded talent acquisition programme.

The company plans to ramp up its workforce in all major markets globally and India, which includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, among others, said in a statement.

The move to add talent comes at a time when the firm has been growing rapidly on the back of the move to autonomous, connected, electrification and shared (ACES) mobility and accelerated investment in digital, as manufacturing adapt to meet new and evolving customer needs, it added.

"We are looking for innovators to join us and be part of a movement that will see lead the rapidly growing engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market," the company said, adding it has "expanded its talent acquisition program to hire 3,000+ innovators over the next 12 months".

Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said, "Besides competitive remuneration, we offer innovators an opportunity to work on global projects, upskill and learn through classroom and global eLearning platforms and collaborate with (over) 9,000 global talent pool. We also offer new recruits the privilege of becoming part of the globally recognised Tata Group".

Tata Technologies with its vision of engineering a better world enables global OEMs and their ecosystem of partners to engineer, manufacture, and realise better products that are innovative, sustainable and competitive, he added.

The company has launched a new brand campaign #ComeJoinUs in #EngineeringABetterWorld, inviting innovators across the world to be part of its "transformation journey and grow with it while innovating safe, sustainable solutions for the global OEMs and their ecosystem of partners", the statement said.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, investments in technology-enabled changes have accelerated. Products have fundamentally changed, business models have been reengineered, manufacturing enterprises have transformed, and digital has become a way of life, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)