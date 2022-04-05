Torrent Power raises Rs 600 crore via non-convertible debentures

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises to raise Rs 500 cr via non-convertible debentures
Bajaj Housing Fin to raise Rs 3,000 crore via non-convertible debentures
Adani Ports & SEZ raises Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures
Welspun India to raise Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures
Vedanta says directors' panel approves raising up to Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs
-
Torrent Power has raised Rs 600 crore through the issuance of 6,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
"Company has issued and allotted Series 8 - 6,000 Secured, Rated, Listed, Taxable, Non-Cumulative, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of 600 Crore at a coupon rate of 6.20 per cent pa, 6.70 per cent pa, 7.10 per cent pa and 7.45 per cent pa vide Series 8A, Series 8B, Series 8C and Series 8D, respectively, on a private placement basis," a BSE filing stated.
The issue is proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
In the event of a rating downgrade to "BBB+" or below by any credit rating agency, the debenture holders will have a right to call for an accelerated redemption, it stated.
In the event of such downgrade, the Debenture Trustee may, upon receipt of instructions in writing from the Debenture Holders representing not less than 51 per cent in value of the nominal amount of Debentures for the time being outstanding of this Issue, by notice in writing to the company, call for an accelerated redemption. On receipt of such notice, the issuer would need to redeem debentures within 60 days from the date of notice exercising the said right, it stated.
In case of default in payment of interest and/or principal redemption on the due dates, the company shall pay additional interest at the rate of 2 per cent per annum over the coupon rate for the defaulting period ie the period commencing from and including the date on which such amount becomes due and up to excluding the date on which such amount is actually paid, it stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU