UPL reports over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 537 cr in Sept quarter

Agro-chemical firm on Friday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 537 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its net profit stood at Rs 202 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations rose to Rs 8,939 crore in the second quarter this fiscal from Rs 7,817 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Ltd is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions with annual revenue exceeding USD 5 billion. It has a presence in more than 130 countries.

