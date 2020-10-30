UPL reports over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 537 cr in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
UPL dips 9% post resignation of auditors of material arm based in Mauritius
Infosys Q2 consolidated net up 20.5% YoY at Rs 4,845 cr; ups FY21 guidance
Here's a Bull Spread Strategy on UPL by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
HUL Q2 preview: Revenue may rise up to 19% YoY on GSK Consumer acquisition
Infosys Q2 preview: Large deal wins to drive revenue growth, say analysts
-
Agro-chemical firm UPL on Friday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 537 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
Its net profit stood at Rs 202 crore in the year-ago period.
Income from operations rose to Rs 8,939 crore in the second quarter this fiscal from Rs 7,817 crore in the corresponding period last year.
UPL Ltd is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions with annual revenue exceeding USD 5 billion. It has a presence in more than 130 countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU