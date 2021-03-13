VC investors to rely more on AI than a gut feel by 2025: Gartner

-
ALSO READ
Inflows into RIL arms take 2020 PE, VC investments close to 2019 level
PE firm TIW invests close to $6 mn in Mahesh Bhupathi's Scentials
India Quotient raises fourth fund worth $80mn for 'game-changing' startups
Alphabet's VC arm backs OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's 'Nothing' Company
Real estate sector propels PE/VC deal activity in October, says report
-
"Successful investors are purported to have a good 'gut feel' -- the ability to make sound financial decisions from mostly qualitative information alongside the quantitative data provided by the technology company," Patrick Stakenas, Senior Research Director at Gartner, said in a statement.
"However, this 'impossible to quantify inner voice' grown from personal experience is decreasingly playing a role in investment decision making. The traditional pitch experience will significantly shift by 2025 as VC and private equity (PE) investors turn to leveraging AI and data science insights for due diligence."
Gartner predicts that by 2025, the AI- and data-science-equipped VC or PE investor will become commonplace.
Increased advanced analytics capabilities are rapidly shifting the early-stage venture investing strategy away from gut feel and qualitative decision making to a more modern platform-based quantitative process.
Information gathered from sources such as LinkedIn, PitchBook, Crunchbase and Owler, along with third-party data marketplaces, can be leveraged alongside diverse past and current investments.
"This data is increasingly being used to build sophisticated models that can better determine the viability, strategy and potential outcome of an investment in a short amount of time. Questions such as when to invest, where to invest and how much to invest are becoming almost automated," said Stakenas.
Current AI technology is already capable of providing insights into customer desires and predicting future behaviour.
Unique profiles can be built with little to no human input, which can be further developed via natural language processing AI that can determine qualities about an individual from real-time or audio recordings.
While this technology is currently used primarily for marketing and sales purposes, by 2025, investment organisations will be leveraging it to determine which leadership teams are most likely to succeed, Gartner said.--IANS
gb/sdr/
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU