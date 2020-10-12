Walmart, Flipkart Group pump in additional investment in Ninjacart

-
ALSO READ
Big Billion Days to create 70,000 seasonal jobs in festive season: Flipkart
Flipkart partners with Sastodeal in Nepal to enable cross-border trade
Flipkart supports 600,000 artisans in India through Samarth programme
Flipkart acquires Walmart India's wholesale biz to help transform kiranas
Flipkart sales have crossed pre-Covid-19 levels, says Walmart CEO
-
Walmart and Flipkart Group on Monday announced a fresh round of investment in Bengaluru-based business-to-business (B2B) supply chain company Ninjacart.
The companies, however, did not disclose the amount being invested. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the month.
In the coming months, Ninjacart will use the capital to expand to new markets and build new offerings and supply chains for emerging customer segments, while continuing to innovate on the supply chain to make it more efficient, reliable, and profitable, a statement said.
"This follows the investment made by Walmart and the Flipkart Group in December 2019, as the companies continue to focus on ensuring access to high quality fresh produce for consumers and retailers while creating economic opportunities for farmers through the continued use of technology," it added.
For Ninjacart, this further deepens the partnership with Walmart and the Flipkart Group to improve its offerings and enhance customer experience, it said.
"As Flipkart grows its Supermart (grocery) and Flipkart Quick (hyperlocal business), Ninjacart will continue to play a key role in providing fresh produce to consumers across the country as they increasingly look at e-grocery to meet their needs," it added.
Ninjacart was founded by Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Kartheeswaran K K, Ashutosh Vikram, Sharath Loganathan and Vasudevan Chinnathambi in 2015.
Its investors include Tiger Global, Accel, Tanglin, Steadview, Syngenta, Nandan Nilekani and Qualcomm, among others.
During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Ninjacart had launched a series of initiatives such as apartment delivery, including a 'Farm to fork' pilot with Flipkart, customer delivery through food delivery apps, 'Harvest the Farms' initiative, among others.
It had also launched 'FoodPrint', a 100 per cent traceability platform for its products, during the lockdown to improve food safety.
Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the e-grocery market in India has seen tremendous growth over the past several months as people have increasingly taken to ordering groceries and fresh produce online.
"We will continue to make investments to offer the best produce to our customers and support livelihoods and sustainable growth for local farmers, producers and the supply chain ecosystem. Our pilots and current business engagement with Ninjacart have been encouraging as we leverage technology to address changing consumer behaviour across the country," he added.
Nagarajan, CEO and co-founder of Ninjacart, said the fresh set of investments from Walmart and Flipkart Group takes the company one step closer to its vision of making food safe and accessible for a billion people and changing the way food reaches the plate.
"We will continue to invest in areas that impact the lives of customers and farmers positively," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU