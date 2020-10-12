Food delivery volumes in India reach pre-Covid-19 peaks: Zomato CEO

-
ALSO READ
Food delivery sector showing stronger signs of recovery: Zomato CEO
Around 40% of restaurants may shut down permanently: Zomato report
Lockdown 2.0: Zomato ends funding of discounts amid Covid-19 outbreak
Food delivery industry recovers to 85% of pre-Covid levels: Zomato
Covid-19: After Swiggy, ITC Hotels ties up with Zomato for delivery of food
-
The food delivery volumes in India have reached pre-COVID-19 peaks,Zomato Founder and CEODeepinder Goyal said on Monday.
He also said it is anticipatedthat thefood delivery sector will continue to grow at around 15-25 per cent month-on-month for the foreseeable future.
"Happy to share that India food delivery volumes have reached pre-COVID peaks. A number of cities are now at over 120 per cent of pre-COVID peaks," Goyal said in a tweet.
In a series of tweets, he added that food delivery is one of the safest recreational options available to the customers during the pandemic.
"Going forward, we anticipate the food delivery sector to continue to grow at around15-25 per cent m-o-m for the foreseeable future," he added.
"Since March 23rd, 2020, we have delivered a total of 9.2 crore orders and there have been zero reported cases of COVID transmission through food delivery, or our food delivery agents," Goyal said.
Afew weeks ago, WHO also categorically stated that people should not fear food, or food packaging, or processing or delivery of food. People should feel comfortable and safe,he added.
"The last few months have been full of shocks and surprises. We salute the hard work of our delivery partners, along with thousands of our restaurant partners who demonstrated great agility in implementing world class safety practices to ensure that our customers stay safe," Goyal said.
In September, Goyal had saidin a blog post that with the ongoing IPL season and the subsequent festive season, "we expect food delivery in both metros and smaller cities to make a full recovery soon and resume growing over pre-COVID levels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU