15 new Covid-19 cases, zero death in Delhi; positivity rate at 0.03%

The national capital recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death on Monday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.03 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

had reported nine cases on March 28 last year. The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded on that day, while the positivity rate was 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

Two fatalities due to COVID-19 have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2 and October 10.

Only five Covid-related fatalities were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, they said.

The low number of single-day infections could also be due to the lower number of tests conducted on Sunday. A total of 44,739 tests -- 39,172 RT-PCR and 5,567 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The due to coronavirus in stands at 25,089.

On Sunday, 32 cases and zero death due to the infection were recorded, while the positivity rate was 0.07 per cent.

On Saturday, 21 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, while 26 cases were reported on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, the data said.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,39,405. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Despite a fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while asserting that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said the medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases decreased to 298 on Monday from 320 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 92 from 88 a day before, and the number of containment zones increased to 107 from 105 a day ago, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,96,00224 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Delhi since the start of the inoculation exercise, including 68,59,146, who have received the second dose. As many as 43,943 people were vaccinated on Sunday, including 29,027, who were jabbed with the second dose. The number of vaccine doses administered is low since a majority of the government sites are shut on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)