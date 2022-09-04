218 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 1.93%

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 cases: Delhi govt urges social distancing as cases spike
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
India records 1,109 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in the last 24 hours
1,414 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate drops to 5.97%
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
-
Delhi on Sunday reported 218 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
The new cases came out of 11,267 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said.
On Saturday, Delhi recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.
On Friday, the city logged 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 271 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent and three fatalities.
The city on Wednesday logged 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent and two deaths.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,172, down from 1,292 the previous day. As many as 832 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.
Of the 9,391 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 140 are occupied, it said.
There are 148 containment zones in the city, it added.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 04 2022. 20:57 IST