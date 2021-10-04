70% of India's adult population administered first vaccine: Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
Take adequate steps to contain inter-state Covid infection: Mandaviya
Mandaviya holds meeting with Dr Reddy's Chairman on Sputnik V supply
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that 70 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the minister said in a tweet.
With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has exceeded 90.79 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.
This has been achieved through 88,05,668 sessions held across the country, the ministry said.
According to officials, 25 per cent of the population has been administered both the doses.
More than 5.67 crore (5,67,37,905) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
According to government data, the average daily doses administered in a month has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June, then further to 43.41 lakh in July and to 59.19 lakh in August.
The average daily vaccination in September has been 79.08 lakh per day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU