India records 20,799 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload drops to 264,458

India reported 20,799 new COVID-19 infections and 180 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
India's active caseload stands at 2,64,458 which is the lowest in the last 200 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.78 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.
The recovery rate presently stands at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020.
With 180 deaths, the cumulative death toll has mounted to 4,48,997.
According to the health ministry, the recovery of 26,718 patients in the last 24 hours has taken the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,31,21,247.
The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.63 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 101 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.10 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 35 days.
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,91,676 tests were conducted on October 3. A total number of 57.42 crore tests have been conducted so far.
The country has administered 90,79,32,861 crore Covid vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
