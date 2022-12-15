Acid for west Delhi attack bought online; police issues notice to Flipkart

has issued a notice to Flipkart after it found that the acid used to attack the 17-year-old girl in west Delhi a day before was procured from the e-commerce firm, officials said on Thursday.

An immediate response was not available from Flipkart.

Two masked men on a bike flung acid on the teen minutes after she left her home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

As outrage spread over the attack, many also raised questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

The girl is currently in the Burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital.

Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested.

"We have issued a notice to Flipkart seeking details about the order placed by Arora," said a senior police officer.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda had on Wednesday said that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by main accused Sachin Arora through an e-wallet.

In a statement, police said on the basis of technical evidence, it was found that the acid was procured from Flipkart.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission For Women had also issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart over selling of acid on their platforms.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led the accused to attack her, Hooda said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)