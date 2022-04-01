Adityanath orders drive for women safety, activate anti-Romeo squads in UP

Chief Minister has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of girls and activate from Saturday, the first day of Navratras, a senior official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal on Friday said the will also start on April 10.

were formed soon after assumed the office of the chief minister in in 2017.

Dressed in plain clothes, sleuths are generally deployed at public places like colleges, shopping malls, markets, parks, bus stands, railway stations and schools to "protect" women.

The focuses on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls.

Sehgal said, "From the first day of Navratras, the Police Department will start a special campaign pertaining to women's safety. will be activated near schools and colleges."



"In the evening, police will undertake patrolling in busy markets and crowded places," he added, stressing that the will begin on April 10.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said the chief minister has directed the state's Home Department to expedite fixing priorities for the government's 100-day plan.

Adityanath has directed the Police Department to ensure that at least 10,000 policemen are inducted in 100 days.

Instructions were also issued at the Thursday late night review meeting of the Home Department to initiate tough action against criminals, seize or destroy their illegal properties.

The CM also laid emphasis on co-ordination among the intelligence department, STF and ATS.

Instructions were issued to identify top 10 criminals in every police station area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)