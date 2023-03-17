JUST IN
Dignity of speech has been shattered in last few days: Delhi LG V K Saxena
Business Standard

Aerial view of the pink city, helicopter joyrides begin in Jaipur

Tourists can now enjoy the aerial view of the Pink City

Topics
Jaipur | Indian tourism | Incredible India

IANS  |  Jaipur 

hawa mahal, jaipur, rajasthan, clouds, tourism, historical palaces
Clouds gather in the sky above Hawa Mahal during the monsoon season, in Jaipur

Tourists can now enjoy the aerial view of the Pink City.

From Friday, the service for seeing various tourist spots here by helicopter --Aravali forests and Amer Fort, Nahargarh, Jaigarh, Jalmahal, Hawa Mahal -- are available.

The cost for this joy ride is Rs 5000-7000.

This facility will also be available in other cities of the state, including Jodhpur and Udaipur. Preparations are also on to start a helicopter service for visiting religious places of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) is planning for this.

RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore said that after Jaipur, helicopter joyrides will be started in Udaipur as well. Also, a special circle is being prepared for the devotees coming to visit the temple. Under this, devotees will be able to go to Khatushyam ji, Salasar Hanuman temple and Pushkar by helicopter.

After this, helicopter joyrides will be started at other tourist places, including Ranthambore and Ghana Bird Sanctuary (Bharatpur). The idea is also going on to start cruise tourism in Chambal, said Rathore.

He said that before this RTDC has also started helicopter joyrides in Jaisalmer and Ajmer. "We have got good response from the tourists here. After Jaipur, such facilities will be started in other cities of the state as well. This includes Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, etc."

There will be large-scale programmes from March 28, 29 and 30 to celebrate the Rajasthan Day beginning. Famous artists of the country and the world will give their performances. Soon RTDC will also share artist information. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also participate in the programme to be held in Jaipur, said Rathore.

Cultural programmes will be organized at the block level across the state from April 2 to 10 in which local artists will participate. This will not only boost local tourism but also provide a platform to artists.

--IANS

arc/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 15:45 IST

