Aero India: IAF chief holds talks with Tajikistan, Bangladesh counterparts

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Friday met his counterparts from Tajikistan and Bangladesh and a delegation from France in separate meetings on the last day of Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.
"IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria met Lt Gen Safaralizoda Rahmonali, Chief of Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan during Aero India 2021. The chiefs acknowledged strong bilateral ties and discussed enhancement of ongoing defence engagements," IAF tweeted.
IAF chief Bhadauria also held extensive talks with Bangladesh air force chief.
"CAS, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, CAS, Bangladesh Air Force during a bilateral meeting at Aero India 21. The wide range of exchanges between the two Air Forces is a reflection of strong bonds of friendship that bind India & Bangladesh," IAF said in another tweet.
Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also met a French delegation and affirmed deep strategic partnership between India and France.
"General Thierry Carlier, Dir for Intl Development, French Defence Procurement Agency(DGA), met with the CAS at #AeroIndia21. Defence cooperation is an important pillar of a deep strategic partnership between India & France," the IAF said.
On Thursday, IAF Chief had met Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Commander of Air Force, Sudan and discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation.
"CAS met with Lt Gen Issameldin Saeid Koko Abdalrrahman, Cdr of Air Force, Sudan and discussed measures to enhance bilateral cooperation and training mechanisms between the two Air Forces," tweeted IAF.
Aero India is being held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.
