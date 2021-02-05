After a month, AQI 'satisfactory' in Ghaziabad, 'moderate' in Noida

-
ALSO READ
Air quality remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Air quality improves marginally but still 'very poor' in Gr Noida, Gurgaon
Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Gurgaon
Air quality improves significantly in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad
Many places in Haryana report air quality in 'severe' category
-
After a month, the air quality in Ghaziabad reached satisfactory level while it was recorded as moderate in Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon following a spell of mild rain in NCR, according to data issued by a government agency on Friday.
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10, though, remained in the air in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pmon Friday was 91 in Ghaziabad, 114 in Noida, 144 in Greater Noida, 105 in Faridabad and 160 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.
On Thursday, it was 338 in Ghaziabad, 322 in Noida, 312 in Greater Noida, 308 in Faridabad and 303 in Gurgaon.
The CPCB states that an AQI in thesatisfactory category causes minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people, while moderate may lead to breathing discomfort to the people with asthma, lung and heart diseases.
The last time the average air quality was recorded in satisfactory and moderate levels was on January 5, after which the AQI has been oscillating in poor, very poor and severe categories, according to the CPCB.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU