Ahmedabad Covid-19 samples detected with Delta, Kappa variants

Samples of COVID-19 patients from Ahmedabad in Gujarat sent for genome sequencing to a laboratory in Pune in Maharashtra in August and September were found to be infected with both 'Delta' and 'Kappa' variants, an official said here on Sunday.
Out of two samples sent to the Pune laboratory in August, one each was detected with Delta and Kappa variants of coronavirus, while one sample sent in September had the Delta variant, said Dr Kanu Patel of the microbiology department of the government-run BJ Medical College here.
"Results are awaited for samples of COVID-19 patients sent for genome sequencing in October to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. No sample has been sent in November so far," he added.
The Delta variant was first detected in India in October last year, and continues to be the main variant of concern, which had also played a major role in the second wave of the pandemic that peaked in April-May this year, while Kappa is a variant of interest and comparatively moderate.
Ahmedabad district has, so far, reported 2,38,410 COVID-19 cases, of which 63 are active, while Gujarat's caseload stands at 8,26,950, with 230 being active ones.
