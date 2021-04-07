Ambani security scare: Sachin Waze's NIA custody extended till Apr 9

-
ALSO READ
Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze
NIA suppressing evidence in Sachin Waze case, alleges Congress
Ambani security scare: NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze
Ambani security scare: NIA to present Sachin Waze before a court today
Waze case: NIA seizes documents suggesting 'bribes' paid to govt officials
-
A Mumbai court on Wednesday
extended the NIA custody ofsuspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze till April 9 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13.
He was on Wednesday produced before special NIA court judge P R Sitre, who extended his custody to the probe agency till April 9.
The NIA had sought the extension of Waze's remand for further probe into the case.
Two other accused in the case -- suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor -- wereremanded to 14-day judicial custody by the court.
The court also allowed the CBI to question Waze in connection with its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption levelled by senior police officer Param Bir Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
A Scorpio with explosives was found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.
Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in the Mumbra creek in Thane on March 5.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU