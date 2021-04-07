Maharashtra govt urges Centre for supply of oxygen from nearby states

-
ALSO READ
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
4,132 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 127 fatalities
Maharashtra becomes 1st state to cross 800,000-milestone of Covid jabs
-
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state has requested the Centre for the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states.
"12 metric tonnes of oxygen is produced and over 7 tonnes of oxygen is consumed daily. We've urged that we should be supplied medical oxygen from the nearby states. If a need arises, we'll close down the industries that use oxygen but won't let the supply of medical oxygen be affected," Tope said.
"We are working on various technologies for obtaining oxygen for medical purpose. I came across a technology on Tuesday which can absorb oxygen from open air. That will also decrease the need for liquified and pressurised oxygen," the Minister added.
Tope further said that the state government is also looking to speed up the setting up of oxygen plants proposed in Mumbai, Palghar and other areas.
He also lauded the state government for keeping the vaccine wastage rate to just three per cent against the national rate of six per cent.
Slamming the Opposition, the Minister said that nobody should do politics over a public health crisis adding that they shouldn't provoke people for protests against restrictions.
"If there is some need for relaxations, our government will consider in due course of time. The Chief Minister has appealed this and Devendra Fadnavis also supported it," he said.
Speaking about the issues regarding Tribitron's ventilators being out of function, he said that the company's ventilators are not functional due to technical issues and they have requested to train our technicians to look for the technical issues in those Ventilators.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 55,469 new COVID-19 cases and 297 deaths.
The active number of cases in the state stands at 4,72,283. The death toll in the state has gone up to 56,330.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU