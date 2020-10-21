Andhra Pradesh reports 3,746 fresh Covid-19 cases, 27 new deaths

-
-
Andhra Pradesh reported 3,746 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The state's total count of cases has gone up to 7,93,299 cases including 7,54,415 recoveries.
There are 32,376 active cases and 6,508 deaths have been reported in the state.
The state Health Department said that the state saw 4,739 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday.
