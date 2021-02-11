Any impact on peace on LAC will adversely affect bilateral ties: Rajnath

-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India has always told China that bilateral relations can only be maintained by mutual efforts and any impact on peace and tranquillity on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), will adversely affect the ties between the two countries.
Speaking about the present situation in Eastern Ladakh' in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, "India has always told China that bilateral relations can only be maintained by the efforts of both the countries. And the question of border issue can be resolved through talks."
"Any impact on peace and tranquillity on LAC adversely affects our bilateral ties and China is well aware of this. Many high-level joint statements also mention that maintaining peace and tranquillity on LAC and borders is very important for bilateral relation," he added.
Talking about the ongoing station at the border area, he said, "Since last year, we have maintained a relationship with China on military and diplomatic levels. During the talks, we told China that we want a solution of the issue based on three principles."
"First, both parties must agree on LAC and respect it. Secondly, there shouldn't be an attempt to change the status unilaterally, by any party. Thirdly, all the compromises should be completely agreed upon by both parties," Defence Minister added.
This comes after the Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement on Wednesday as per the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, according to China's Ministry of National Defence.
The Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement as planned on Wednesday according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, reported Global Times, citing the Defence Ministry.
India and China had agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in eastern Ladakh during the ninth round of the China-India Corps Commander Level meeting held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on January 24 to address the ongoing military standoff.
The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.
