Tsunami watch for New Zealand, Fiji after massive undersea earthquake

A warning was issued after a massive undersea earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck a region between Australia and and north of New Zealand, according to authorities.

"Hazardous waves are forecast for some coasts. waves reaching 0.3 to 1 metres above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Fiji, and Vanuatu," the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement following the quake on Wednesday night.

The magnitude of the quake was previously measured at 7.9 and 7.5 by the US Geological Survey (USGS), but was later revised to 7.7.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 23.1 degrees south latitude and 171.5 degrees east longitude.

The initial temblor was followed by at least three other earthquakes in the South Pacific region with magnitudes ranging from 5.7 to 6.1 in a span of over an hour, reports Sky News.

In an official advisory issued on Wednesday night, the Civil Defence Emergency Management Agency said: "We have issued a advisory: Tsunami activity following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake near southeast of Loyalty Island. We expect coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore."

