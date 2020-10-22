Arunachal Pradesh Covid update: With 134 fresh cases, tally rises to 13,912

-
-
At least 134 more people have
tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally to 13,912, a health department official said on Thursday.
Altogether 164 people have also been cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,199, the official said.
The recovery rate in the northeastern state now stands at 80.49 per cent.
Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,682 active cases, while 31 people have succumbed to the infection, the official said.
Of the 134 new cases, 40 were reported from the Capital Complex region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, and 22 each from Lohit and East Siang districts, the official said.
The other cases were registered in several other districts.
The Capital Complex region has the highest number of active cases at 1,274, followed by West Siang (286), East Siang (183), Lohit (128), Changlang (112) and Lower Dibang Valley (100), the official said.
Altogether 2,487 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total number of such tests to 3,00,977.
