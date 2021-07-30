Assam coronavirus update: 1,299 new Covid-19 cases, 20 more fatalities

-
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,64,030 on Thursday as 1,299 people tested positive for the infection, while 20 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,221, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.
Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 184, followed by Lakhimpur (103), Golaghat (91), and Dibrugarh (70).
Four coronavirus deaths were reported from Jorhat while Barpeta, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Morigaon, reported two deaths each.
Chirang, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup Metro, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Tinsukia reported one death each.
The current death rate is 0.93 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.
Currently, there are 12,767 active cases in the state.
With the detection of 1,299 new COVID-19 patients from 1,28,684 sample tests conducted on Thursday, the state reported a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent for the day.
Altogether 1,84,11, 694 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.
As many as 1,664 COVID-19 patients recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,44,695.
A total of 1,04,43,490 people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 18,88,037 have received both doses of the vaccines. .
