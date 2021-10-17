Assam reports 269 fresh coronavirus infections, 5 fatalities

-
Assam reported 269 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Saturday.
According to the health bulletin, a positivity rate of 0.82 per cent was recorded in the last 24 hours.
During the same duration, 290 people recovered from the disease while 5 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.
The current recovery rate in the state stands at 98.45 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.
At present, there are 2,135 active cases in the state.
As per the bulletin, Assam has reported a total of 6,06,262 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 5,96,837 have recovered from the disease while 5,944 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus, read the health bulletin.
A total of 2,41, 42, 328 samples have been tested so far in the state.
